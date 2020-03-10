King Qualifies for NCAA's in 60m Hurdles

- COMPLETE LIST OF NCAA QUALIFIERS -

Indianapolis, Ind. - The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced on Sunday the participants in the 2020 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships. The championships will be held March 13-14 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with Visit Winston-Salem and Guilford College serving as hosts.

For each men's individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women's individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition.

Farmingdale State freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) has qualified for the 60m Hurdles. King is ranked eighth in Division III for the 60m Hurdles after registering a school-record time of 8.11 on December 13th at the 2019 Seahawk Shootout. He will compete in the preliminaries on Friday at 2:40 p.m. and if he advances, the finals will take place on Saturday at 2:50 p.m.

*****