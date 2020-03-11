Percival and King Named All-Atlantic Region

- COMPLETE USTFCCCA ALL-REGION RELEASE -

New Orleans, La. - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Region honorees for the 2019-20 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season. To be named All-Region, an athlete must either be ranked in the top-5 of an individual event in the region according to final TFRRS data or be part of a top-3 relay team.

Farmingdale State senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) was named All-Atlantic Region in the 60m, while freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) earned All-Region honors in the 60m Hurdles.

Percival finished fourth in the Region in the 60m with a season-best time of 6.94 at the NYC DIII Invitational on January 31st. He finished in the top five in the 60m on four occasions, including second place at the Atlantic Regionals on March 7th. He was named the NJAC Track Athlete of the Week once this season.

King, who is heading to the NCAA Division III National Championships this weekend, recorded a season-best and school record time of 8.11 on December 13th at the Seahawk Shootout. King is ranked third in the Atlantic Region and eighth in the Nation. He placed in the top seven in five of the six meets he competed in and was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week twice this season.

