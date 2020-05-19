King Named Indoor Track & Field All-American

New Orleans, LA - All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season were announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Farmingdale State freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) was named All-American in the 60m hurdles.

King set the FSC school record and earned a spot in the NCAA's on December 13th at the 2019 Seahawk Shootout with a 60m hurdles time of 8.11.

Due to the cancellation of the Indoor Track & Field Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the 20 competitors who qualified for the NCAA's in the 60m hurdles earned All-American status.

A total of 675 athletes from 161 different institutions were honored on Tuesday.

COMPLETE USTFCCCA RELEASE

*****