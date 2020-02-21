Softball Picked to Finish Second in Preseason Coaches Poll

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's 10 head softball coaches have cast their votes in the 2020 preseason poll and conference returnee Manhattanville College received nearly unanimous support to finish at the top of the standings.

The Farmingdale State softball team opens the year at the Spring Games in Florida on Sunday, March 15th.

The first home games for the Rams will be on Wednesday, March 25th when they welcome John Jay for a non-conference doubleheader at 4:00 p.m.

FSC begins their Skyline Conference schedule on Saturday, March 28th at Manhattanville (Doubleheader - 1 p.m.).

The six-team 2020 Skyline Conference Softball Championship gets underway with first-round action on Tuesday, April 28, before the four-team, double-elimination portion of the tourney is contested from April 30-May 2. The winner of the Skyline title earns automatic qualification to the following week's 2020 NCAA Division III Softball Championship.

Last year, the Rams won the Skyline Conference Championship after defeating Mount Saint Mary in the finals.

2020 Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Manhattanville (41-4, 13-1 MAC Freedom), 79 (8 first-place votes)

2. Farmingdale State (20-15, 14-2 Skyline), 73 (2)

3. St. Joseph's-Long Island (20-15, 13-3), 62

4. Mount Saint Mary (16-22-1, 12-4), 60

5. Mount Saint Vincent (15-22, 10-6), 45

6. St. Joseph's-Brooklyn (16-20, 8-8), 42

7. Sarah Lawrence (17-17, 7-9), 32

8. Old Westbury (9-18, 2-14), 27

9. Purchase (11-21, 6-10), 21

10. Yeshiva (3-26, 0-16), 9

