Order Your Exclusive FSC Softball Gear Today!

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State softball team has announced a fundraiser selling FSC gear to raise money for the program.

With the help of ADPRO Sports, the Rams are selling softball hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks and much more, with a portion of all sales going back to the program.

The merchandise will only be on sale until Sunday, January 31st at 11:59 p.m.

To get yours today and support the softball program please go to https://farmingdalesoftball2021.itemorder.com and follow the simple check out instructions.

We thank everyone for the support and hope to see you sporting the new gear throughout the year!

*****