Miller Scores 25 Points in Loss to St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

St. Joseph's-Brooklyn - 78, Farmingdale State - 62

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State senior guard Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) scored a game-high 25 points as the Rams fell, 78-62, to Skyline Conference opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn this afternoon. FSC dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Skyline play, while the Bears improved to 2-3, 1-0.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the game entered the second tied 18-18 until a Kelly O'Donnell (Brooklyn, N.Y.) jumper put St. Joe's-Brooklyn on top by two. With 4:00 left to play in the first half and the score even at 25-25, Miller hit a layup and converted the free-throw after being fouled to put FSC out on front by three. The Bears next three baskets were 3's as SJC-BK opened up a 34-30 lead with 2:51 on the clock. The Rams recorded the final four points of the half and the game went into the break tied, 34-34.

St. Joe's-Brooklyn opened the second half with seven unanswered points to quickly take a seven-point advantage. The Bears extended the lead to ten, 45-35, with 5:49 left to play in the third until a 7-0 FSC run over the next 2:07 cut the deficit to three.

Trailing 47-45, Farmingdale State regained the lead on an Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) 3-pointer off the pass by Miller. After a Miller 3 two possessions later put the Rams ahead by four, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn closed the quarter with five straight points to go back on top by one, 52-51.

Tied 54-54 early in the fourth, junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) connected on back-to-back layups to give the Rams a four-point edge. SJC-BK responded with a 16-0 run to take a 70-58 lead and put the game out of reach. The Bears went on for the 78-62 victory in the first conference game of the season.

Miller, who fell three points shy of tying her career-high, recorded 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting and added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hunter finished the day with 19 points, eight boards, six assists, four steals and three blocks for FSC.

The Bears were led by O'Donnell who had 25 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman center Emma Kiley (Whitestone, N.Y.) fell just shy of a triple-double with 20 points, 14 boards and eight blocks.

Farmingdale State next will host St. Joseph's-Long Island in a Skyline Conference matchup on Tuesday, November 26th at 5:30 p.m.

