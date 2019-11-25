FSC Athletics Winter Update #2

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #2 on Monday, November 25th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball.

Women's Basketball Update (2-3, 0-1 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In their only game last week, the Farmingdale State women's basketball team fell to Skyline opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn, 78-62.

Senior guard Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) earned a spot on the Player of the Week Honor Roll as she shot 50% from the field and poured in a game-high 25 points versus the Bears. She also had four assists, five rebounds and three steals in the game.

The Rams will play host to conference opponent St. Joseph's-Long Island in their only game this week on Tuesday @ 5:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball Update (2-3, 0-0 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The men's basketball team fell to non-conference opponents Ramapo, 72-51, and New Jersey City, 66-61, last week.

Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) was named to the Player of the Week Honor Roll for the second straight week after averaging 21 points and seven boards. He scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds at Ramapo and followed with 26 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks versus NJCU.

This week the Rams will play two non-conference home games: Tuesday vs. Brooklyn @ 8:00 p.m. and Saturday vs. Widener @ 3:00 p.m. on CYO Day

*****