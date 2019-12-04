Strong Fourth Quarter Leads OW Past Rams

Old Westbury - 64, Farmingdale State - 55

Old Westbury, N.Y. - Old Westbury outscored Farmingdale State by 16 points in the fourth quarter en route to the 64-55 Skyline Conference victory on Tuesday night. The FSC women's basketball team dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Skyline, while the Panthers now stand at 3-3, 3-0.

Leading 12-11 early in the second quarter, the Rams used a Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) 3-pointer and a layup from Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) to go out in front by six.

The Panthers were within four with 5:10 on the clock and notched back-to-back layups by Davida Warren (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Ja'nya Flash (West Hempstead, N.Y.) to tie the game. FSC answered with a Cardenas 3 and an Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) jumper on their next two possessions to bring the advantage back to five, 24-19, with 3:21 remaining in the half.

The Rams took a 26-23 lead into the break as senior guard Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Cardenas registered seven and six points, respectively.

Farmingdale State led 34-29 midway through the third and used layups by both Miller and sophomore guard Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) to open up their largest lead of the game at 38-29. After OW cut the deficit to 41-38, FSC closed the quarter with four unanswered points and headed to the fourth on top, 45-38.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run to regain the lead, 50-47, with 6:28 remaining.

Trailing 52-50, Cardenas put the Rams back ahead by one with a 3-pointer off the pass by Miller. Over the final 4:57, Old Westbury outscored Farmingdale State 12-2 as they earned the 64-55 conference victory.

Cardenas scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5-for-9 from behind the arc. Miller added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Zaborowska had eight points, five assists and a game-high four steals.

For Old Westbury, Warren led the way with a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.

FSC next will travel to Mount Saint Vincent for a Skyline Conference game on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m.

