Rams Fall in Road Game at Mount Saint Vincent

Mount Saint Vincent - 64, Farmingdale State - 55

Riverdale, N.Y. - In a Skyline Conference road game on Saturday afternoon, the Farmingdale State women's basketball team fell to Mount Saint Vincent, 64-55. The Rams dropped to 1-3 in conference play, while the Dolphins improved to 4-1.

Mount Saint Vincent (6-2) started quickly as they registered the first 14 points of the game.

FSC (3-5) responded with a 12-3 run over the final 4:12 of the first quarter to cut their deficit to five.

The Dolphins led 17-12 at the inception of the second quarter and outscored Farmingdale State 19-3 to take a commanding 36-15 advantage at the halftime break.

At the start of the third quarter, the Rams used a quick 6-2 run, including 3's from guards Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) and Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) to close within 17.

Still trailing by 17 at 44-27 with four minutes to play in the third, Miller and junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut their deficit to 11.

FSC trailed by 10, 47-37, at the start of the fourth quarter and used a 13-5 run, capped off by a Zaria Witherspoon (Queens, N.Y.) 3-pointer, to close within just two at 52-50.

With 4:03 remaining, Mount Saint Vincent junior forward Aria Rheams (Alexandria, Va.) hit a layup and a free-throw to put the Dolphins in front by five.

After Witherspoon hit two free-throws at the other end, a 6-0 run allowed Mount Saint Vincent to take a nine-point lead, 61-52, with 33 seconds left.

The Dolphins would hit 3-of-4 free-throws down the stretch as they earned the 64-55 Skyline Conference victory.

Zaborowska led the way for the Rams with a team-high 16 points, while Miller tallied 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cardenas and Witherspoon each recorded nine points and six rebounds in the loss.

Mount Saint Vincent senior guard DarNeisha Brice (Lexington Park, Md.) finished with a game-high 21 points.

FSC next hosts conference opponent Yeshiva on Thursday, December 12th at 5:00 pm.

