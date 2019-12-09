FSC Athletics Winter Update #4

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #4 on Monday, December 9th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams traveled to the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. for their first meet of the season on Friday.

The Rams were led by freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.), senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) and junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) at the Fastrack Season Opener.

King broke the school record and picked up a third place finish in the 60m Hurdles. He registered a runner-up time of 8.33 in the preliminaries before placing 3rd of eight in the finals in 8.24, a mark that currently ranks seventh in the NCAA.

Percival competed in three events and placed 13th out of 76 runners in the 60m (7.07), 14th of 75 in the 200m (22.76) and 11th of 27 in the 4x400m Relay (3:28.14).

Magoulas moved to #2 on the FSC All-Time List after placing fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 46' 9" (14.25m). She also tallied a 31' 5.25" (9.58m) personal best toss in the Shot Put.

This week, Farmingdale State will travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the Wagner College Shootout on Friday.

Men's Basketball Update (3-6, 0-1 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

Last week, the Rams fell to Skyline opponent Yeshiva, 79-72, before dropping a road non-conference game at Wesleyan, 65-47.

This week FSC will play two games: Thursday vs. Merchant Marine @ 7:00 p.m. & Saturday vs. SUNY Canton (at Old Westbury) @ 5:00 p.m.

Women's Basketball Update (3-5, 1-3 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In a pair on conference games last week, the women's basketball team fell to Old Westbury and Mount Saint Vincent by the same score, 64-55.

In their only game this week, FSC will play host to Skyline opponent Yeshiva on Thursday @ 5:00 p.m.

