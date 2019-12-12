Zaborowska Pours in Career-High 37 Points in Win Over Yeshiva

Farmingdale State - 92, Yeshiva - 82

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) scored a career-high 37 points as the Farmingdale State women's basketball team earned a 92-82 victory over Skyline opponent Yeshiva University this evening.

Zaborowska recorded the first eight points to give the Rams (4-5, 2-3) an 8-0 advantage only 1:21 into the game. The Maccabees (3-8, 2-7) responded with a 15-0 run, including eight points from freshman guard Yuval Nitzan (Gan Yavne, Israel), to go out in front, 15-8, with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter.

With 2:04 left in the first and YU leading 18-11, FSC used an 8-0 run to regain the lead by one, 19-18. The Maccabees added the final basket of the quarter and held a 20-19 edge entering the second.

Farmingdale State opened the second quarter with nine unanswered points, five of which were by Zaborowska, to go back ahead, 28-20, with 7:51 on the clock.

Leading 38-30 with less than three minutes to play in the first half, FSC used a Zabarowska jumper and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) on their next two trips down the floor to increase the advantage to 13. After four straight points gave Farmingdale State a 17-point lead, Yeshiva scored the final three as the Rams went into the break on top, 47-33.

Zaborowska led all scorers in the first half with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range), while senior guard Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) added 12 points (5-of-9 shooting) for the Rams.

FSC led 62-48 with 3:34 left in the third and used back-to-back Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) layups to go up by 18. After a Nitzan basket on the next YU possession, junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) followed with a 3 to increase the advantage to 69-50 with less than two minutes remaining.

Farmingdale State entered the fourth quarter leading by 15 points. Yeshiva outscored the Rams by five in the quarter but FSC earned the 92-82 conference victory.

Zaborowska scored her 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 9-of-10 from behind the arc and added eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Zaborowska set the FSC single-game school record for 3-point field goal percentage (.900) and tied the mark for 3's made with nine. Miller finished the night with 18 points and five assists, while Butts recorded 11 points, seven boards and two blocks.

The Maccabees were led by senior forward Tehilla Teigman (Houston, Texas) who had a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Rams next will travel to Mount Saint Mary for a Skyline Conference game on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m.

