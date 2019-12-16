FSC Athletics Winter Update #5

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #5 on Monday, December 16th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Women's Basketball Update (4-5, 2-3 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

In their only game last week, the women's basketball team defeated Yeshiva, 92-82.

Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) was named the Skyline Conference Player of the Week. She tallied a career-best 37 points (14-for-21 FG), and set the Rams single-game record with a .900 (9-for-10) percentage beyond the 3-point arc. Her nine 3's tied the single-game school record. Zaborowska also added eight rebounds and seven assists in the win.

The Rams next will travel to Mount Saint Mary for a Skyline Conference game on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams traveled to the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. for the Wagner College Shootout last week.

Freshmen Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) and Alycia Haynes (Adams Center, N.Y.) were both named NJAC Rookie of the Week. King broke his own school record in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.11. He edged Division I Monmouth's Tim Jacoutot (Colts Neck, N.J.) by .07 seconds as he placed first of 19 runners. King's 8.11 time now ranks second in the Nation. Haynes took fifth in the mile and moved to #6 on the FSC All-Time List with a time of 5:38.26.

FSC next returns to Ocean Breeze for the Wagner College Invitational on Friday, January 3rd.

Men's Basketball Update (5-6, 1-1 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams earned a pair of wins last week as they defeated Skyline opponent Merchant Marine, 78-66, and non-conference foe SUNY Canton, 71-59.

Senior forward Hunter Schenkel (Sayville, N.Y.) earned a spot on the Player of the Week honor roll after shooting .522 (12-for-23) from the field, including 8-of-16 from behind the arc, and totaling 38 points and seven rebounds. On Thursday vs. Merchant Marine, Schenkel recorded a game-high 27 points to go along with four rebounds. He tied the school record by hitting seven 3-pointers in the game.

Farmingdale State next returns to action on Wednesday, January 8th when they host Skyline Conference opponent St. Joseph's-Brooklyn at 7:00 p.m.

*****