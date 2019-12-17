Zaborowska Named to D3hoops.com National Team of the Week

Farmingdale, N.Y. - On Tuesday, December 17th, D3hoops.com released their Women's Basketball National Team of the Week and Farmingdale State junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) earned a spot on the team. D3hoops.com recognizes the top performers at each of the five positions from the previous week across the entire country.

Zaborowska recorded a career-high 37 points as she shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 9-of-10 from behind the arc. She also tallied eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, playing all 40 minutes in a 92-82 victory over conference opponent Yeshiva. Zaborowska set the FSC single game record for 3-point field goal percentage (.900) and tied the mark for 3s made with nine.

Through the first nine games of the season, Zaborowska is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 boards per game, while shooting a team-best 44% from 3-point range.

D3hoops.com Women's Team of the Week

Emily Velozo - Senior - Framingham State

Anna Zaborowska - Junior - Farmingdale State

Alexis Jones - Senior - Augustana

Riley Brovelli - Junior - Illinois Wesleyan

Jazmyn Solseth - Junior - Augsburg

