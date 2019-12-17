Zaborowska Tabbed Met Basketball Writers Player of the Week

- COMPLETE MET BASKETBALL WRITERS PRESS RELEASE -

New York, N.Y. - Farmingdale State junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) has been named the Met Basketball Writers Division II/III Co-Player of the Week. Zaborowska shares the Division II/III honor with Leonie Edringer (Trier, Germany) of Adelphi, while Stella Johnson (Denville, N.J.) of Rider was tabbed the Division I Player of the Week.

In their lone game last week, Zaborowska recorded a career-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting to help the Rams (4-5) defeat visiting Yeshiva, 92-82. She added eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block while tying the school record for 3-pointers made in a game by nailing 9-of-10 from beyond the arc.

