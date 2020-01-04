Rams Drop Conference Game at First Place Mount Saint Mary

Mount Saint Mary - 79, Farmingdale State - 47

Newburgh, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team traveled to Mount Saint Mary College this afternoon for their first game in 2020 and were defeated, 79-47. The first place Knights improved to 8-3 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the Skyline Conference, while the Rams fell to 4-6, 2-4.

MSMC started quickly and recorded the first seven points of the game to take an early 7-0 lead. After a pair of free-throws by senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) put the Rams on the board, the Knights followed with an 8-0 run, which saw 3's by both Annie Keenan (Nesconset, N.Y.) and Morina Bojka (Prospect, Conn.), to increase the advantage to 15-2 with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter. Antonacci and junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) responded with 3-pointers for FSC but Mount Saint Mary closed the quarter with 12 unanswered points and headed into the second on top, 27-8.

With 2:54 left to play in the first half, Zaborowska hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 39-18 before a layup and 3 from Keenan and a jumper by senior guard Lyndsay Pace (Cranford, N.J.) put the Knights up by 28, 46-18. The Rams went into the break down, 48-21.

Trailing 54-28 with 6:46 left on the clock in the third, Farmingdale State used a 7-0 run over the next 1:09 which was capped off by an Antonacci 3-pointer to pull within 19 at 54-35. After the Rams closed to within 16 with just under four minutes remaining, MSMC connected on back-to-back 3's to end the quarter and extend their advantage to 61-39.

The Knights opened the fourth with a 3-pointer by Keenan and a Pace layup to go out in front, 66-39. Over the final 7:55, Mount Saint Mary outscored FSC, 13-8, as they went on for the 79-47 victory.

Antonacci led the way for the Rams with a team-high 14 points, while Zaborowska added 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

For MSMC, Bojka and Keenan each poured in a game-high 20 points and sophomore guard Toriana Tabasco (Hillsdale, N.J.) recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win.

Farmingdale State next will travel to Sarah Lawrence for a Skyline Conference game on Wednesday, January 8th at 7:00 p.m.

