Cardenas Scores Career-High 26 Points as Rams Cruise Past SLC

Farmingdale State - 85, Sarah Lawrence - 45

Bronxville, N.Y. - Farmingdale State junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) scored a career-high 26 points as the Rams earned an 85-45 victory over Skyline opponent Sarah Lawrence on Wednesday night. The FSC women's basketball team improved to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference with the victory.

Farmingdale State scored the first 17 points of the game before a Sarah Lawrence (0-12, 0-7) free-throw with 3:04 remaining in the opening quarter ended the run. The Rams led 26-7 after the first quarter and held the Gryphons to 1-of-12 shooting from the field.

Leading 28-11 early in the second, senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) connected on a 3 and Cardenas followed with a layup to put FSC on top, 33-11. The Rams took an 18-point advantage, 43-25, into the break. FSC junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) led all scorers with 12 first half points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Cardenas added eight points.

After SLC opened the third with a 3-pointer, the Rams followed with a 22-0 run, which saw four 3's from Cardenas, to extend the lead to 65-28 with 3:51 left on the clock. Farmingdale State did not allow another field goal in the quarter as they entered the fourth leading, 73-30.

The Gryphons outscored FSC, 15-12, in the fourth as the Rams went on for the 40-point victory, 85-45.

Cardenas scored her 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 8-of-16 from behind the arc. Her eight 3's made was one shy of tying the Farmingdale State single game school record. Zaborowska finished the night with 15 points (6-of-9 shooting), five rebounds and five assists, while Antonacci added 10 points, eight assists and a career-high nine steals.

Sarah Lawrence was led by sophomore guard Camryn Davis (Moorpark, Calif.) who registered a team-high 18 points and nine boards.

The Rams next will host Purchase College in a Skyline Conference game on Saturday, January 11th at noon.

*****