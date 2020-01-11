Balanced Offense Leads Farmingdale State Past Purchase

Farmingdale State - 82, Purchase College - 46

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team played host to conference opponent Purchase College this afternoon and earned an 82-46 victory. FSC's balanced offense had four players register double-digit scoring totals in the win.

Trailing 12-7 with 2:07 remaining in the first, FSC (6-6, 4-4) closed the quarter on a 9-0 run capped off by a Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) 3-pointer to open up a four-point lead, 16-12.

The Rams opened the second quarter with a pair of free-throw's and a 3 by junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) and a Cardenas 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 24-12. After a Purchase (2-10, 1-6) layup with 7:48 on the clock, a quick 6-0 Farmingdale State run put the Rams on top by 16, 30-14.

Purchase was down 34-16 with 1:17 remaining in the first half but recorded the final nine points, including a half court 3-pointer at the buzzer by sophomore guard Amber Rodriguez (Queens, N.Y.), to go into the break trailing, 34-25. Cardenas led all scorers with nine first half points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Leading 36-28 with 8:24 left on the clock in the third, FSC used a 13-2 run over the next 2:53 to go out in front, 49-30. After eight straight points pulled Purchase within 11, Farmingdale State closed the quarter with 12 unanswered points to enter the fourth leading, 61-38.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams outscored PC, 21-8, en route to the 82-46 victory.

Cardenas scored a game-high 21 points and had four steals, while Zaborowska and senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) had 14 points apiece. Junior forward Zaria Witherspoon (Jamaica, N.Y.) scored a career-best 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the victory.

For Purchase, sophomore guard Shadia Plowden (Yonkers, N.Y.) recorded a team-high 15 points after shooting 6-of-12 from the field.

FSC next will travel to Merchant Marine for a conference game on Tuesday, January 14th at 5:30 p.m.

