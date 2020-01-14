FSC Athletics Winter Update #7

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #7 on Tuesday, January 14th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Women's Basketball Update (6-6, 4-4 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The Rams cruised to a pair of conference wins over Sarah Lawrence, 85-45, and Purchase, 82-46, last week.

Junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) was named the Skyline Conference Player of the Week after she recorded 47 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting .500 from the field (16-for-32) and .464 from 3-point range (13-for-28). Cardenas tallied a career-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds at Sarah Lawrence before following with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals vs. Purchase on Saturday.

This week, Farmingdale State will play two road Skyline games: Tuesday at Merchant Marine @ 5:30 p.m. & Saturday at Manhattanville @ 1:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update

The indoor track teams traveled to the Ocean Breeze Park Track & Field Complex for the University at Albany Great Dane Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Denzel Green Wright (Central Islip, N.Y.) led the way for FSC as he placed 19th of 74 runners in the 200m in a personal best time of 22.40. He moved up to #6 on the FSC All-Time list and currently ranks first in the NJAC, fourth in the ECAC and 23rd in the NCAA this season in the event.

The indoor track teams will travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. this week for the NYC Gotham Cup on Friday, January 17th.

Men's Basketball Update (6-7, 2-2 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

Farmingdale State was 1-1 in conference play last week as they defeated St. Joseph's-Brooklyn, 65-62, before dropping a game to Old Westbury, 83-67.

This week the men's basketball team plays a pair of Skyline Conference contests: Thursday vs. St. Joseph's-Long Island @ 7:00 p.m. & Saturday at Mount Saint Vincent @ 1:00 p.m.

