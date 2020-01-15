Rams Fall at Merchant Marine

Merchant Marine - 79, Farmingdale State - 52

Kings Point, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team traveled to Merchant Marine on Tuesday evening and fell, 79-52. The Rams now stand at 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Skyline Conference, while the Mariners improved to 8-3, 6-2.

Trailing 10-7 midway through the first, FSC used back-to-back layups by Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) and Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) to regain the lead by one. After Merchant Marine's Kaleigh D'Arcy (White Plains, N.Y.) hit 1-of-2 free-throw's on their next possession, the Rams followed with a quick 4-0 run to go out in front, 15-11, with 1:45 on the clock. The Mariners recorded the final six points of the quarter to take a 17-15 lead.

Tied 25-25 with 3:33 remaining in the first half, USMMA used a pair of baskets by D'Arcy and a Julia Dahlke (San Diego, Calif.) jumper to go on top by six. After an Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) 3-pointer cut the Farmingdale State deficit to 31-28, the Mariners closed the half with five unanswered points and took a 36-28 advantage into the break. D'Arcy led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Merchant Marine extended the lead to 14 points with 5:16 left in the third before jumpers by junior forward Zaria Witherspoon (Jamaica, N.Y.) and Zaborowska pulled the Rams within 10. With 1:04 remaining in the quarter, Zaborowska and Butts connected on 3's on FSC's next two possessions to cut the deficit to seven, 53-46. USMMA tallied the final four points of the third to bring the lead back to double-digits, 57-46.

In the fourth quarter, Farmingdale State was held to 2-of-11 shooting and outscored 22-6 as they fell, 79-52.

Zaborowska and Butts each finished the night with 12 points, while Hunter scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and had nine rebounds. Witherspoon added 10 points (4-for-9 shooting) in the loss.

D'Arcy recorded a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists. Dahlke and sophomore center Lauren Hunter (Tinley Park, Ill.) notched 18 points apiece and freshman forward Madison Demos (Downers Grove, Ill.) scored 11 points and had nine boards.

FSC next will travel to Manhattanville for a conference matchup on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m.

*****