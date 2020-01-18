Manhattanville Earns 24-Point Victory Over FSC

Manhattanville - 79, Farmingdale State - 55

Purchase, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team squared off against Manhattanville in a Skyline Conference game on Saturday and fell, 79-55.

Trailing 4-0, the Rams (6-8, 4-6) used a 10-0 run, which saw 3's from both Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) and Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.), to take a six-point lead. With 2:44 left in the first and FSC up by four, the Valiants (13-1, 9-1) outscored the Rams 13-2 to close the quarter and take a 23-16 advantage.

Manhattanville junior guard Sarah Coutu (Cranston, R.I.) opened the second with a 3-pointer and jumper to extend the Valiants lead to 28-16. After a Zaborowska 3 with 6:34 on the clock pulled Farmingdale State within 10, Manhattanville ended the quarter on a 6-2 run and took a 35-21 advantage into halftime. In a low scoring second quarter, FSC was held to 2-of-16 shooting, while the Valiants shot 4-of-12 from the field.

Over the first four minutes of the third quarter, Manhattanville outscored the Rams, 12-0, to go out in front by 26, 47-21. FSC responded with an 8-0 run capped off by a Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 47-28.

With 5:32 left to play in the fourth and the Valiants up 67-50, layups by freshman center Jamie Smith (Scottsdale, AZ) and Coutu on the next two possessions brought the advantage back to 21. Manhattanville outscored Farmingdale State 8-5 the remainder of the game as they went on for the 79-55 victory.

Senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) led the way for FSC with a team-high 16 points, while Zaborowska scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and had nine rebounds.

For the Valiants, junior guard Amanda Pemberton (Las Vegas, NV) recorded a double-double with game-high's in both points (19) and rebounds (14). Junior guard Spencer Shore (Boca Raton, FL) tallied 16 points, while Smith added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had 10 boards.

The Rams next will play host to conference opponent Mount Saint Mary on Tuesday, January 21st at 7:00 p.m.

