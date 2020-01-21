Pace and Bojka Lead MSMC Past Rams

Mount Saint Mary - 85, Farmingdale State - 56

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team hosted first place Mount Saint Mary this evening in a Skyline Conference game and were defeated, 85-56. MSMC's Lyndsay Pace (Cranford, N.J.) and Morina Bojka (Prospect, Conn.) led the way for the Knights by scoring 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the victory.

Trailing by one in the opening minutes, the Rams (6-9, 4-7) used a 7-0 run, which saw five points from sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.), to take a 14-8 advantage. The Knights (13-3, 11-0) responded with a Bojka layup and four straight points by Pace to even the score at 14-14 with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

FSC led 19-15 entering the second but were held without a field goal until the 1:56 mark. The Knights outscored the Rams 23-3 in the quarter and went into halftime on top, 38-22.

Junior forward Gabriella Rafaniello (Brooklyn, N.Y.) hit a 3-pointer and followed with a layup on the first two possessions of the third quarter for MSMC. Farmingdale State answered with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 43-27 with 8:30 on the clock.

After an Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) 3 with 5:40 remaining cut the MSMC lead to 49-33, the Knights recorded the next eight points to go out in front by 24. The Rams closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and entered the fourth down by 19, 57-38.

Mount Saint Mary outscored Farmingdale State 11-3 over the first 2:43 of the fourth to extend the advantage to 68-41. The Knights led by at least 20 points the remainder of the game as they went on for the 85-56 victory.

Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) scored a team-high 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Butts added 11 points. Antonacci had 10 points and three assists and junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) scored seven points and had game-high's in both rebounds (11) and blocks (3).

Pace scored her game-high 22 points after shooting 5-for-9 from the floor and 11-of-12 at the free-throw line. Bojka had eight boards and game-high's in both assists (6) and steals (5) to go along with her 21 points.

FSC next will play host to Sarah Lawrence in a Skyline matchup on Saturday, January 25th at noon.

