Rams Roll in Skyline Win Over Sarah Lawrence

Farmingdale State - 76, Sarah Lawrence - 37

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team earned a 76-37 Skyline Conference victory over Sarah Lawrence this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Rams improved to 7-9 overall and 5-7 in conference play, while the Gryphons dropped to 0-17, 0-12.

Trailing 14-10 at the start of the second quarter, the Rams used a 12-2 run to regain the lead, 22-16. After a Camryn Davis (Moorpark, Calif.) layup ended the FSC run, the Rams scored the next seven points to open up an 11-point advantage with 2:32 left to play in the half. Farmingdale State outscored SLC 24-8 in the second quarter and took a 34-22 lead into the break.

The Rams extended the advantage to 53-34 entering the fourth and held the Gryphons to only three points on 1-of-13 shooting in the final quarter as they went on for the 76-37 win.

Junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) recorded a double-double with game-high's in both points (19) and rebounds (12). Hunter finished the day shooting 8-of-12 from the field and added five assists. Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) scored 18 points and had six boards, while junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) had 12 points and a game-high six steals.

For Sarah Lawrence, Davis scored a team-best 17 points.

FSC next will travel to Purchase College for a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m.

*****