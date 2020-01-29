Rams Defeat Purchase Behind 26 Points From Zaborowska

Farmingdale State - 68, Purchase - 57

Purchase, N.Y. - Junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) scored a game-high 26 points as the Farmingdale State women's basketball team earned a 68-57 road win at Purchase College on Tuesday night.

Trailing 19-14 at the start of the second quarter, the Rams (8-9, 6-7 Skyline) opened with seven straight points to take a two-point lead. After a Purchase (2-15, 1-11 Skyline) layup on their next possession tied the game at 21-21, Zaborowska answered with a 3 to put FSC back in front with 3:26 on the clock.

Tied 24-24 with 56 seconds left to play, Farmingdale State closed the half with a Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) 3-pointer and a layup by sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) to take a 29-24 advantage into the break. The Rams held the Panthers to five points on 2-of-19 shooting in the second quarter.

Leading by four early in the third, FSC used a 7-0 run, which saw five points from junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.), to go out in front, 38-27.

With 2:54 on the clock and Purchase down 43-34, sophomore guard Shadai Plowden (Yonkers, N.Y.) hit a layup and free-throw to pull PC within six. The Panthers outscored FSC 6-5 the remainder of the quarter and headed to the fourth down five, 46-41.

Farmingdale State opened the fourth with seven unanswered points, capped off by a Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) 3-pointer, to increase the lead to 12. Purchase answered with a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to five, 55-50, with 5:46 on the clock. After Hunter hit a layup on FSC's next trip down the floor, the Panthers recorded the next seven points to tie the game at 57-57 with 2:05 left to play. The Rams hit nine free-throws and held PC scoreless the remainder of the game as they went on for the 68-57 victory.

Zaborowska scored her 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting and added eight rebounds, while Hunter had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. Cardenas (5-for-10 shooting) finished the night with 13 points.

For Purchase, senior forward Arta Krasniqi (Bronx, N.Y.) led the way with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds and a game-high six blocks.

FSC next will host to Merchant Marine in a Skyline Conference game on Thursday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m.

