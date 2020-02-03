FSC Athletics Winter Update #10

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the Winter weekly report #10 on Monday, February 3rd, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics for men's and women's basketball. The New Jersey Athletic Conference released their Track, Field and Rookie Athletes of the Week for men's and women's indoor track.

Women's Basketball Update (8-10, 6-8 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

The women's basketball team was 1-1 in a pair of Skyline Conference games last week. The Rams defeated Purchase, 68-57, before falling to Merchant Marine, 69-41.

This week FSC will play two conference games: Wednesday vs. Manhattanville @ 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at St. Joe's-Brooklyn @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's Basketball Update (9-10, 5-5 Skyline) - Skyline Full Report

Farmingdale State fell to both Purchase (80-79) and Maritime (81-73) last week.

The men's basketball team is slated to play two Skyline games this week: Wednesday at Manhattanville @ 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at St. Joseph's-Brooklyn @ 3:00 p.m.

Indoor Track Update Men's Full Report Women's Full Report

The indoor track teams competed at the NYC DIII Invitational held at the New Balance Track & Field Center in New York, N.Y. last week.

The Rams will head to Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, N.Y. on Friday for the University at Albany Winter Classic.

*****