Manhattanville Defeats FSC in Skyline Matchup

Manhattanville - 71, Farmingdale State - 47

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team played host to Skyline Conference opponent Manhattanville this evening and fell, 71-47. The Rams now stand at 8-11 overall and 6-9 in the Skyline, while the Valiants improved to 18-2, 14-2.

Manhattanville trailed 6-3 early in the first and scored the next 10 points to go out in front, 13-6.

The Valiants entered the second still leading by seven and opened the quarter on a 6-3 run to extend the advantage to 23-13 with 6:58 remaining. After sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) hit 1-of-2 at the free-throw line on FSC's next possession, Manhattanville followed with a 9-0 run, which saw a jumper and 3-pointer by junior guard Sarah Coutu (Cranston, R.I.), to go up, 32-14. The Valiants outscored the Rams 7-3 over the final 4:36 and took a 39-17 advantage into the break. In the first half, Coutu led the way with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while junior forward Amanda Pemberton (Las Vegas, Nev.) scored 14 points for Manhattanville.

With 5:25 left to play in the third and Farmingdale State down 47-26, the Rams used a 7-2 run, where every point was scored by junior forward Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.), to cut the deficit to 48-33. Coutu answered with a 3 and pair of free-throw's on Manhattanville's next two possessions to bring the lead back to 20 with 2:56 remaining.

Trailing 59-41 with 8:58 left on the clock in the fourth, FSC used layups by both Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) and Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) to cut the Valiants' advantage to 14. Manhattanville responded with a quick 8-0 run over the next 2:53 to go up by 22, 67-45. The Valiants would go on for the 71-47 conference victory.

Hunter registered a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds, while Antonacci added 11 points and five boards.

Coutu finished the night with a game-high 25 points and Pemberton recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Rams return to action on Saturday, February 8th when they travel to St. Joseph's-Brooklyn for a 1:00 p.m. tip-off.

*****