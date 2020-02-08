Strong First Quarter Lifts St. Joe's-Brooklyn Past FSC

St. Joseph's-Brooklyn - 70, Farmingdale State - 61

Brooklyn, N.Y. - St. Joseph's-Brooklyn outscored Farmingdale State, 20-5, in the first quarter en route to a 70-61 Skyline Conference victory this afternoon. The FSC women's basketball team dropped to 8-12 overall and 6-10 in the conference, while the Bears improved to 12-9, 10-6.

Down by 15 heading into the second quarter, the Rams used a 3-pointer from senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) and a layup by sophomore guard Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) to cut their deficit to 20-10.

Still leading by 10 at 24-14, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn went on a 9-2 run to take their largest lead of the game at 33-16.

Over the final 1:28 of the half, Tierney recorded a layup before Antonacci tallied four straight points as FSC trailed by 11, 33-22, at the break.

After the Bears extended their advantage to 38-22 just over two minutes into the third quarter, the Rams responded with three straight layups to close within 10.

FSC trailed by 11, 49-38, at the start of the fourth quarter and used an Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) layup and a Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) 3-pointer to cut their deficit to just six at 49-43.

With Farmingdale State down by seven with 4:13 remaining, Hunter and Tierney registered back-to-back layups to close within three points, 57-54.

After calling a timeout, St. Joe's-Brooklyn outscored the Rams, 7-2, over the next two minutes to take a 64-56 advantage with 1:16 left.

The Bears would go 6-for-8 at the free-throw line down the stretch as they went on for the 70-61 conference victory.

Antonacci tallied a team-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds, while Hunter had 12 points, four boards and two blocks. Tierney shot 5-of-10 from the field and recorded a season-high 10 points and both Cardenas and junior forward Zaria Witherspoon (Jamaica, N.Y.) added six points apiece off the bench.

St. Joseph's-Brooklyn was led by freshman center Emma Kiley (Whitestone, N.Y.) who produced 23 points and 12 rebounds.

FSC next hosts Skyline opponent Old Westbury on Tuesday, February 11th at 5:30 p.m. on Breast Cancer Awareness and Greek Night.

