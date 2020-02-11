Five Score in Double-Digits as Old Westbury Defeats Rams

Old Westbury - 73, Farmingdale State - 59

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team hosted Old Westbury in a Skyline game this evening and fell, 73-59. The Panthers had all five starters score in double-digits in the victory.

FSC (8-13, 6-11) senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) opened the game with a 3-pointer but Old Westbury (9-13, 9-8) followed with the next 12 points to open up a 12-3 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter. The Rams responded with a 9-4 run, which saw 3's by Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.), Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.), to cut the deficit to 16-12. OW scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 22-12 advantage.

Leading 26-17 midway through the second, the Panthers recorded seven unanswered points before an Antonacci 3 ended the run and cut the OW lead to 13, 33-20. After a Melinda Harris (Copiague, N.Y.) layup and free-throw on the next Old Westbury possession, sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) connected on a 3 for the Rams to keep the deficit at 13 with 2:01 on the clock. The Panthers took a 39-27 advantage into the break as junior guard La'Niya Clark (Amityville, N.Y.) led the way with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Antonacci scored a team-high eight points in the first half for FSC.

Old Westbury scored the first five points of the third quarter to quickly extend the lead to 44-27. After both teams traded baskets, the Rams knocked down three straight 3-pointers to close within eight, 46-38, with 3:06 remaining. The Panthers ended the quarter on a 14-3 run to take a 60-41 advantage into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, FSC had five field goals - all of which were 3's - but dropped the conference matchup, 73-59.

Antonacci registered a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds, while Zaborowska had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards. Miller tallied a game-high six assists in the loss for FSC.

Junior guard Micah Browne (Brooklyn, N.Y.) scored a team-high 17 points for OW. Clark added 16 points, nine boards and three assists, while freshman center Ja'nya Flash (West Hempstead, N.Y.) recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Rounding out the five double-digit scorers for the Panthers were senior center Davida Warren (Brooklyn, N.Y.) (12 points / 16 rebounds) and freshman forward Ashley Cattle (Elmont, N.Y.) (10 points).

It was Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Farmingdale State and both teams wore t-shirts in pregame warmups and helped raise money for a cure.

The Rams next will face Yeshiva at Baruch College on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00 p.m.

