Rams Outlast Yeshiva for Conference Victory

Farmingdale State - 78, Yeshiva - 70

New York, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team squared off against Yeshiva University at Baruch College on Saturday night and earned a 78-70 victory. The Rams entered the fourth quarter trailing 58-48 and outscored the Maccabees by 18 points en route to the road win.

YU (7-16, 4-14) entered the second quarter with a four-point lead and outscored Farmingdale State (9-13, 7-11) 11-0 over the first 5:10 to extend the advantage to 31-16. The Rams closed the quarter on an 11-4 run and went into the break trailing by eight, 35-27.

Jessie Orgel (Edison, N.J.) opened the third with a 3 for Yeshiva and both Lindsay Brandwein (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Yuval Nitzan (Gan Wavne, Israel) hit layups to put the Maccabees on top 42-27 with 8:40 left on the clock. Trailing 53-35, junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) recorded five straight points and junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.) hit a layup to bring the Rams within 11, 53-42.

Farmingdale State entered the fourth with a 10-point deficit and opened with a 20-3 run to take a 69-61 lead with 4:50 remaining. Yeshiva's first field goal of the fourth quarter came with 3:05 on the clock to cut the FSC lead to seven. After a Tehilla Teigman (Houston, Texas) layup brought the FSC advantage to 72-68, freshman forward Tiani McLoyd (Bay Shore, N.Y.) responded with five consecutive points to put the Rams up by nine. Farmingdale State held on for the 78-70 conference victory.

Cardenas recorded a game-high 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 6-of-10 from behind the arc, while senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) scored 19 points after shooting 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

For Yeshiva, Teigman had a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

FSC next will travel to St. Joseph's-LI for a Skyline Conference game on Tuesday, February 18th at 5:30 p.m.

