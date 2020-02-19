Rams Earn Road Win at St. Joseph's-LI

Farmingdale State - 68, St. Joseph's-LI - 53

Patchogue, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team traveled to St. Joseph's-LI for a Skyline Conference matchup on Tuesday evening and earned a 68-53 victory.

The Rams (10-13, 8-11) opened the game with eight straight points behind a pair of Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) 3's and a layup from Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.). After a Laura Falacara (East Northport, N.Y.) 3-pointer cut the SJC-LI (8-16, 6-13) deficit to 10-6 with 3:38 left in the first, Farmingdale State closed the quarter on a 12-1 run to go out in front, 22-7.

Trailing 25-12 with 8:03 remaining in the second, sophomore guard Megan Steinman (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) recorded the next six Golden Eagles points to cut the deficit to 27-18. St. Joseph's-LI closed to within seven midway through the quarter but the Rams answered with an 8-0 run, which saw two 3's from junior guard Jami Cardenas (Bay Shore, N.Y.), to increase the lead to 37-22. SJC-LI sophomore guard Alyssa Signor (Farmingville, N.Y.) knocked down the final 3-pointer of the half as FSC took a 37-25 advantage into the break.

FSC started the third with a pair of Hunter layups and a layup by Miller to quickly extend the lead to 18. After a Steinman 3 pulled the Golden Eagles to within 15, Cardenas and senior guard Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.) followed with 3-pointers to give the Rams a 49-28 advantage with 3:36 left to play in the quarter. With 33 seconds remaining at SJC-LI down 54-35, the Golden Eagles closed on a 5-0 run and headed into the fourth trailing, 54-40.

Leading 56-42, Farmingdale State used layups by Miller and sophomore guard Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) to bring the advantage to 18 with 6:04 on the clock. The Rams held a double-digit lead the rest of the way en route to the 68-53 road win.

Miller tallied game-highs in both scoring (18 points) and assists (7), while junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cardenas finished the night with 15 points after shooting 5-of-11 from behind the arc in the victory.

For St. Joseph's-LI, Signore and Steinman led the way with 14 points apiece.

Farmingdale State next will host Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday, February 22nd at noon. It is Senior Day and Miller, Antonacci and Hunter will each be honored prior to tip-off.

