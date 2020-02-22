Rams Fall to Mount Saint Vincent on Senior Day

Mount Saint Vincent - 64, Farmingdale State - 50

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's basketball team hosted conference opponent Mount Saint Vincent in their season finale and were defeated, 64-50.

It was Senior Day at FSC and Alexis Antonacci (Plainview, N.Y.), Nia Miller (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Alexis Hunter (Brooklyn, N.Y.) were each honored prior to the start of the game.

Miller and sophomore guard Imani Butts (Brentwood, N.Y.) opened the game with 3's to quickly put the Rams (10-14, 8-12) ahead, 6-0. With 3:07 left to play in the first and FSC leading by five, an Antonacci 3-pointer off the pass by Miller gave the Rams a 16-8 advantage. The Dolphins (14-10, 12-8) closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to one, 16-15.

CMSV started the second with back-to-back layups and a 3 by freshman guard Kira Villegas (Bronx, N.Y.) to go out in front, 22-16, with 8:35 on the clock. After an Antonacci layup ended the run, the Dolphins followed with five straight points to take a 27-18 advantage. Mount Saint Vincent extended their lead to 36-22 heading into the halftime break. In the first half, junior forward Aria Rheams (Alexandria, Va.) led the way with 12 points and seven boards for the Dolphins, while Antonacci had six points and four assists for Farmingdale State.

In a low scoring third quarter, FSC outscored CMSV, 12-9, as the Rams entered the fourth trailing, 45-34.

The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, which saw four free-throws from Rheams and a layup by Villegas, to go up by 17. The Rams would close within 12 points with less than five minutes remaining but eventually fell, 64-50.

Zaborowska finished with double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Hunter had seven points, seven boards and two blocks. Miller scored seven points and four assists and Antonacci added six points, five assists and three steals.

For Mount Saint Vincent, Rheames tallied game-highs in both scoring (25 points) and rebounding (15).

The Rams finish the season with a 10-14 record, while the Dolphins will square off against St. Joseph's-Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs.

