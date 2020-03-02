Zaborowska Earns Second Team All-Conference Honors

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's 11 head women's basketball coaches have cast their ballots on the 2019-20 edition of the all-conference team.

Farmingdale State junior guard Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) was named Second Team All-Conference. She led the Rams in scoring (13.2 ppg), field goal percentage (.426), 3-point field goal percentage (.380) and steals (53) and ranked second in rebounding (6.3 rpg). Zaborowska was fourth in the Skyline in field goal percentage, eighth for steals, 11th in 3's made per game (1.9) and 12th for scoring.

Sophomore guard Mackenzie Tierney (Levittown, N.Y.) was named to the Skyline Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.

2020 Skyline Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Team



First Team



Morina Bojka, Mount Saint Mary (Jr., F; Prospect, Conn.)

DarNeisha Brice, Mount Saint Vincent (Sr., G; Lexington Park, Md.)

Sarah Coutu, Manhattanville (Jr., G; Cranston, R.I.)

Kaleigh D'Arcy, USMMA (Sr., G; White Plains, N.Y.)

Kelly O'Donnell, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn (Jr., G; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Davida Warren, Old Westbury (Sr., C; Brooklyn, N.Y.)



Second Team

Alyssa Adomaites, St. Joseph's-Long Island (Fr., G; E. Northport, N.Y.)

Taylor Hightower, USMMA (Sr., G/F; White Plains, Md.)

Annie Keenan, Mount Saint Mary (So., F; Nesconset, N.Y.)

Yuval Nitzan, Yeshiva (Fr., G; Gan Yavne, Israel)

Amanda Pemberton, Manhattanville (Jr., G/F; Las Vegas, Nev.)

Anna Zaborowska, Farmingdale State (Jr., G; E. Patchogue, N.Y.)

Player of the Year: Kelly O'Donnell, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Hightower, USMMA

Rookie of the Year: Alyssa Adomaites, St. Joseph's-Long Island

Coach of the Year: Tom Flahive, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn (fifth season)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Mackenzie Tierney, Farmingdale State

Alana Anderson, Manhattanville

Lauren Desrats, Mount Saint Mary

Gabriela Goldman, Mount Saint Vincent

Antonia Brown, Old Westbury

Alfa DeJesus, Purchase

Deserae Sequeira, St. Joseph's-Brooklyn

Alyssa Signor, St. Joseph's-Long Island

Camryn Davis, Sarah Lawrence

Madison Demos, USMMA

Adina Rosenberg, Yeshiva

