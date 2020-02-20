FSC Selected Second in Women's Lacrosse Coaches Poll

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference's eight head women's lacrosse coaches have cast their ballots in the 2020 edition of the preseason poll and two-time defending champion, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, received unanimous voting to finish at the head of the class again this spring. Farmingdale State finished second with 38 total votes, including one first place.

FSC opens 2020 at non-conference opponent Montclair State on Friday, February 21st at 3:00 p.m.

The home opener for the Rams is set for Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 p.m. versus Oneonta.

Farmingdale State begins Skyline Conference play on Friday, March 27th at Purchase at 3:00 p.m.

The six-team 2020 Skyline Conference Women's Lacrosse Championship gets underway with first-round action on campus sites on Tuesday, April 28. Semifinals will take place on Thursday, April 30, with the championship final set for Saturday, May 2. The conference's champion will receive automatic qualification to the following week's 2020 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship.

The Rams fell to Merchant Marine in the Skyline Conference Finals last season.

2020 Women's Lacrosse Preaseason Coaches Poll

1. USMMA (17-1, 7-0 Skyline), 49 (7 first-place votes)

2. Farmingdale State (8-11, 6-1), 38 (1)

3t. Manhattanville (6-9, 2-5 MAC Freedom and St. Joseph's-Long Island (7-7, 5-2), 35

5. Maritime (8-6, 4-3), 28

6. Mount Saint Vincent (7-6, 3-4), 17

7. Mount Saint Mary (1-12, 1-6), 13

8. Purchase (1-10, 0-7), 9

