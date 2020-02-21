Rams Drop Season Opener at Montclair State

Montclair State - 16, Farmingdale State - 4

Montclair, N.J. - The Farmingdale State women's lacrosse team traveled to non-conference opponent Montclair State this afternoon for their 2020 season opener and fell, 16-4.

Less than three minutes into the game, junior attack Rhiannon Brown (Ramsey, N.J.) scored the opening goal for the Red Hawks (1-0). Over the next 6:09, MSU recorded three goals to take a 4-0 advantage. With 19:22 left to play in the first half, Brown tallied her third goal of the afternoon to put the Red Hawks out in front, 5-0. After five consecutive MSU scores extended the lead to 10-0, FSC (0-1) freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) notched a free-position goal with 4:21 remaining to send the Rams into the break down, 10-1.

Farmingdale State opened the second half with goals by both senior midfielder Sam Shelton (Holtsville, N.Y.) and senior attack Courtney Gendels (Wantagh, N.Y.) to cut the deficit to 10-3. Montclair State responded with five straight goals to go out in front, 15-3, with 7:05 left on the clock. Each team added one goal the remainder of the game as MSU went on for the 16-4 non-conference victory.

Piciullo tallied a team-high two goals and picked up two ground balls, while senior defender Melanie Tencic (Farmingdale, N.Y.) had a game-high six GB's for the Rams.

Senior attack Kyle Graver (Boyertown, Penn.) scored a game-high four goals and had four draw controls and junior Brittany Costigan (Caldwell, N.J.) recorded five DC's. Brown finished the day with three goals and four ground balls in the win for MSU.

FSC next will play host to Oneonta in a non-conference game on Saturday, February 29th at 1:00 p.m.

