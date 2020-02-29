Piciullo Scores Five Goals in Loss to SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Oneonta - 18, Farmingdale State - 8

Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) scored a game-high five goals in today's 18-8 non-conference loss to SUNY Oneonta. The FSC women's lacrosse team now stands at 0-2 on the year, while the Red Dragons improved to 1-1.

Tied 1-1 early in the first half, Oneonta took the lead on a Deirdre Buckley (Merrick, N.Y.) goal off the pass by Megan Foiles (Pearl River, N.Y.). After a Sophia Calabrese (Bethlehem, N.Y.) score with 19:01 left on the clock put the Red Dragons out in front 3-1, four straight goals over the next 4:55, increased the advantage to 7-1.

Piciullo answered with a free-position goal and back-to-back unassisted scores to cut the FSC deficit to 7-4 with 10:16 remaining.

Oneonta closed the first half with goals by Tessa Hughes (Delmar, N.Y.) and Shannon Giddens (Franklin Square, N.Y.) and headed into the break leading, 9-4.

The Red Dragons opened the second half with three unanswered scores to take an eight-goal advantage. Piciullo followed with her fifth goal of the game before a pair of scores from senior midfielder Victoria Varone (Commack, N.Y.) put Oneonta ahead, 14-5, with 14:27 left to play.

Farmingdale State senior attack Courtney Gendels (Wantagh, N.Y.) recorded the Rams' final three goals but they were outscored 4-3 over the remainder of the game and were defeated, 18-8.

Piciullo (5) and Gendels (3) tallied all eight of FSC's goals, while freshman midfielder Anna Zaborowska (East Patchogue, N.Y.) recorded a game-high seven draw controls.

The Red Dragons were led by Varrone who scored a team-high four goals, while both Calabrese and junior midfielder Christen Patalano (Mineola, N.Y.) each had three scores. Foiles finished the day with one goal and a game-high four assists.

Farmingdale State senior goalkeeper Emily Rodier (Massapequa Park, N.Y.) had 12 saves and senior Lexi Keen (Clifton Park, N.Y.) stopped nine shots for Oneonta.

The Rams next will play host to Scranton in a non-conference game on Wednesday, March 4th at 5:00 p.m.

*****