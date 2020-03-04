Scranton Defeats Rams in Non-Conference Matchup

Scranton - 20, Farmingdale State - 10

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's lacrosse team played host to non-conference opponent The University of Scranton this evening and were defeated, 20-10. The Rams dropped to 0-3, while the Royals picked up their first win of the season and sit at 1-3.

Trailing 6-1 with 17:25 remaining in the first half, FSC freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) scored on a free-position attempt to cut the deficit to four. Sophomore attack Athena Vogiatzis (Holtsville, N.Y.), senior midfielder Sam Shelton (Holtsville, N.Y.) and senior attack Courtney Gendels (Wantagh, N.Y.) each followed with unassisted goals to pull the Rams to within one, 6-5, with 15:35 on the clock.

Scranton answered with back-to-back goals by Jennifer Williams (Branchburg, N.J.) and Jill Henson (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) to bring the lead to three, 8-5. After Shelton and Gendels tallied goals for FSC, the Royals outscored the Rams 2-1 over the final 8:04 of the half and took a 10-8 advantage into the break.

Scranton recorded the first five goals of the second half to quickly extend the lead to 15-8 with 22:21 left to play. Vogiatzis ended the Royals run with a free-position score but three unanswered goals by Scranton increased the advantage to nine.

The Rams would add one goal the remainder of the game and fell, 20-10.

Shelton tied her career-high with five goals to go along with a game-high six draw controls, while Gendels and Vogiatzis each scored two goals. Sophomore defender Hayley Kirby (West Islip, N.Y.) finished the night with three caused turnovers, three ground balls and four draw controls.

For Scranton, Henson had a game-high seven points on six goals and one assist, while Williams, sophomore midfielder Halle Conklin (Point Lookout, N.Y.) and senior midfielder Kate Calabro (Seaford, N.Y.) each scored three goals. 10 different players caused at least one turnover in the victory for the Royals.

The Rams next will travel to Eastern Connecticut for a non-conference game on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m.

