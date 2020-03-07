Rams Earn First Win with Victory Over Eastern Connecticut

Farmingdale State - 19, Eastern Connecticut - 9

Willimantic, Conn. - The Farmingdale State women's lacrosse team defeated Eastern Connecticut 19-9 in a non-conference road game this afternoon. The Rams picked up their first win of the season and sit at 1-3, while the Warriors fell to 1-2.

Tied 2-2 early in the first half, FSC sophomore attack Athena Vogiatzis (Holtsville, N.Y.) scored three straight goals to put the Rams on top, 5-2. After an ECSU goal, senior attack Courtney Gendels (Wantagh, N.Y.) answered with back-to-back scores to increase the Farmingdale State advantage to 7-3 with 16:06 on the clock.

Leading 7-4, the Rams tallied the final seven goals of the half and took a 14-4 lead into the break.

The Warriors opened the second half with a pair of goals but FSC responded with five unanswered to open up a 19-7 advantage with 15:20 left to play. Eastern Connecticut recorded the final two goals of the game as the Rams went on for the 19-9 victory.

Gendels finished the day with a game-high five goals to go along with two ground balls and two caused turnovers, while Vogiatzis added four goals and an assist. Freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) registered five points on four goals and one assist and added four ground balls and a game-high five caused turnovers.

For ECSU, junior midfielder Tristan Kijak (Windsor, Conn.) had team-high's in both goals (4) and ground balls (3).

In goal, sophomore Emily Rodier (Massapequa Park, N.Y.) had five saves for Farmingdale State, while freshman Sarah Gallagher (South Windsor, Conn) stopped 10 shots for the Warriors.

The Rams next will travel to Western Connecticut for a non-conference game on Tuesday, March 10th at 5:00 p.m.



