Rams Hold Off New Paltz for Non-Conference Victory

Farmingdale State - 14, New Paltz - 13

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's lacrosse team hosted non-conference opponent New Paltz this afternoon and earned a 14-13 victory. With the win, the Rams improved to 2-3, while the Hawks fell to 2-3.

FSC took a 7-1 advantage into the break as freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) scored four goals and senior attack Courtney Gendels (Wantagh, N.Y.) had two.

New Paltz notched the first four goals of the second half to quickly cut the deficit to 7-5 with 23:16 remaining. Farmingdale State answered with back-to-back free-position scores by Hayley Kirby (West Islip, N.Y.) and Sam Shelton (Holtsville, N.Y.) to bring the lead to three.

After Piciullo's fifth goal of the game put the Rams on top 10-5, the Hawks tallied five unanswered goals, including a pair by both Tara Bovich (West Islip, N.Y.) and Amy Hofer (Newfield, N.Y.), to tie the game at 10-10 with 10:33 left on the clock.

Tied 11-11, Piciullo put Farmingdale State back in front as she scored off the feed from junior attack Deanna Iannotta (Lindenhurst, N.Y.).

With 3:25 remaining, sophomore midfielder Kristen Shine (Manorville, N.Y.) recorded an unassisted goal to increase the lead to two.

The Rams led 14-11 with 2:46 left to play and allowed two late goals but held on for the 14-13 victory.

Piciullo scored a career-high six goals, caused five turnovers, had four draw controls and picked up three ground balls. Gendels finished the afternoon with four goals, while Shelton had four points on a goal and three assists.

Bovich recorded a game-high seven goals on nine shots and Hofer added three goals for the Hawks.

