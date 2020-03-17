FSC Athletics Spring Update #4

- Piciullo named Rookie of the Week -

New York, N.Y. - The Skyline Conference released the spring weekly report #4 on Monday, March 16th, including Player of the Week, Rookie of the Week, Honor Roll and Conference statistics.

Women's Lacrosse Update - Skyline Full Report

FSC freshman attack Emily Piciullo (West Islip, N.Y.) was named Skyline Conference Rookie of the Week. In Thursday's 14-13 victory over New Paltz, she scored a season-high six goals, controlled four draws, picked up three ground balls and caused five turnovers. Piciullo is a two-time Skyline Conference Rookie of the Week selection.

Men's Lacrosse Update - Skyline Full Report

Baseball Update - Skyline Full Report

The Skyline Conference Presidents Council, in consultation with the Directors of Athletics, has voted to cancel the spring 2020 Skyline Conference regular season and championships due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

