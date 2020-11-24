Order Your Exclusive FSC Women's Lacrosse Gear Today!

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's lacrosse team has announced a fundraiser selling FSC gear to raise money for the program.

With the help of ADPRO Sports, the Rams are selling women's lacrosse hoodies, t-shirts, pants and much more, with a portion of all sales going back to the program.

The merchandise will only be on sale until Sunday, December 6th at 11:59 p.m.

To get yours today and support the women's lacrosse program please go to https://farmingdalewlacrosse2020.itemorder.com/sale and follow the simple check out instructions.

We thank everyone for the support and hope to see you sporting the new gear throughout the year!

*****