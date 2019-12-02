Dowd, Ford and Berry Named United Soccer Coaches All-East Region

The United Soccer Coaches have announced the NCAA Division III Women's Soccer All-Region Teams and Farmingdale State junior midfielder Molly Dowd (Bay Shore, N.Y.) was named Second Team All-East Region, while senior goalkeeper Daniella Ford (Elmont, N.Y.) and freshman defender Taylor Berry (Glen Head, N.Y.) earned Third Team honors.

Dowd, the top midfielder for FSC, recorded two assists this season. She helped the Rams rank sixth in the Nation for total assists (60), 12th in assists per game (2.61), 23rd in points (172), 40th for points per game (7.48) and 65th in overall scoring offense with 2.43 goals per game.

Ford ranked in the top-50 nationally in three categories this year. She was 22nd in shutouts (10), 29th for goalie minutes played and 42nd in goals against average (.688). Ford will leave FSC as the all-time leader in wins (49) and saves (316), ranked second in save percentage (.823) and third for both saves per game (3.72) and goals against average (.860)

Berry anchored a Farmingdale State defense which tallied 14 shutouts and allowed only two goals in Skyline Conference games. In Division III, the Rams ranked 28th in shutout percentage (.609) and 41st in goals against average (.716). Berry added one goal from her defensive position in 2019.

2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's All-East Region

First Team

K - Hannah Miller - Sr. - Nazareth College - Butler, Pa.

D - Hannah Arment - Jr. - Saint Lawrence University - New York, N.Y.

D - Maialen Martinez - Jr. - William Smith College - Gipuzkoa, Spain

D - Emilie Sauvayre - Sr. - William Smith College - New York, N.Y.

D - Courtney Velho - Jr. - Hartwick College - Derry, N.H.

M - Amanda Adams - Jr. - William Smith College - Rowley, Mass.

M - Yasmine Boukari - Jr. - Skidmore College - Winchester, Mass.

M - Elizabeth Moore - Sr. - William Smith College - Williamsville, N.Y.

F - Alex Epifani - Jr. - Ithaca College - DeWitt, N.Y.

F - Julia Mulhern - Jr. - St. Lawrence University - Beaconsfield, Ont.

F - Hannah Sullivan - So. - SUNY Geneseo - Marlboro, N.Y.

F - Kirsten Villemaire - So. - Plattsburgh State University - Plattsburgh, N.Y.

F - Mia White - Sr. - Rochester Institute of Technology - Littleton, Colo.

Second Team

K - Emma Schechter - So. - University of Rochester - Belleair, Fla.

D - Taylor Clar - Sr. - SUNY Geneseo - Scottsville, N.Y.

D - Lauren Cullinan - Jr. - SUNY Fredonia - Clarence, N.Y.

D - Jordan Moss - Sr. - Vassar College - Tustin, Calif.

D - Rachel O'Keefe - So. - New York University - Shrewsbury, Mass.

M - Christina Cannella - Sr. - Mount Saint Mary College (N.Y.) - Cornwall, N.Y.

M - Caleigh Cahoon - Jr. - Nazareth College - Sloatsburg, N.Y.

M - Molly Dowd - Jr. - Farmingdale State College - Bay Shore, N.Y

M - Grace Dunnigan - Sr. - SUNY Geneseo - Pittsford, N.Y.

F - Mikayla Blumenstock - Sr. - Utica College - Poland, N.Y.

F - Christine Cantaldo-Smith - Fr. - Rochester Institute of Technology - Yardley. Pa.

F - Madison Drenowatz - Fr. - University of Rochester - Grapevine, Texas

F - Jaden Galluzzo - So. - SUNY Cortland - Commack, N.Y.

Third Team

K - Daniella Ford - Sr. - Farmingdale State College - Elmont, N.Y.

D - Taylor Berry - Fr. - Farmingdale State College - Glen Head, N.Y.

D - Amanda Lobban - So. - SUNY Cortland - East Greenbush, N.Y.

D - Megan McCraith - Fr. - Nazareth College - Clarence, N.Y.

D - Morgan Monteith - Jr. - Rochester Institute of Technology - West Chester, Pa.

M - Camryn Carrecia - Sr. - Clarkson University - Watervliet, N.Y.

M - Tiffany McBrayer - So. - Sarah Lawrence College - Miami, Fla.

M - Megan O'Reilly - So.- Ithaca College - Syracuse, N.Y.

F - Savannah Cutler - Sr - Vassar Collegen - Deer Park, Texas

F - Lexi Dean - So. - SUNY Potsdam - Schenectady, N.Y.

F - Kiley Longin - Fr. - College at Brockport - Fishkill, N.Y.

F - Kristina Kornfeld - Sr. - SUNY Oneonta - Mount Sinai, N.Y.

F - Whitney Wisnom - So. - Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - Hillsborough, Calif.

