FSC Women's Soccer to Host ID Clinic on March 7th

Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State Women's Soccer program will be hosting a 1-day college ID clinic on Saturday, March 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nold Athletic Complex on the campus of Farmingdale State College.

The clinic will be conducted by Farmingdale State head coach Chris Roche and his staff.

The objective of this clinic is to provide prospective student-athletes an opportunity to train and play amongst collegiate coaches in a college environment.

For additional information and registration options please visit the Farmingdale State Women's Soccer website.

*****