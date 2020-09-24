Women's Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches 2019-20 Team Academic Award

Kansas City, Mo. - United Soccer Coaches announced on Thursday the Team Academic Award winners at both the high school and collegiate levels to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year and the Farmingdale State women's soccer team was one of the recipients.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year. The FSC women's soccer team earned the Academic Award after posting a team GPA of 3.22 for the year.

A total of 889 college teams (333 men, 556 women) earned the Team Academic Award.

