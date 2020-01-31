Skyline Conference Announces Fall 2019 Academic Honor Roll

- FSC has 34 student-athletes named to Academic Honor Roll -
New York, N.Y. - Skyline Conference Commissioner, Linda Bruno has announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 Fall sports season, which honors student-athletes in the conference with a 3.3 grade point average or better while competing in men's and women's cross country, men's golf, men's and women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball.
"The Skyline Conference's student-athletes continue to put in championship performances in their sports and their studies," said Bruno. "Congratulations to our honorees, who exemplify the core values of the NCAA Division III Philosophy Statement."
Farmingdale State had 34 student-athletes named to the Skyline Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll:
Joseph Galante - So. - Men's Cross Country
Nicholas Kasin - Fr. - Men's Cross Country
Jon Texidor - Men's Cross Country
Francesca Frasco - So. - Women's Cross Country
Erin Lettieri - Sr. - Women's Cross Country
Tiffany Paruolo - Fr. - Women's Cross Country
Jessica Wahlen - So. - Women's Cross Country
Hailey Walthers - Fr. - Women's Cross Country
Brian Crawford - Sr. - Men's Golf
Eli Leone-Formisano - So. - Men's Golf
Brayan Cruz - Sr. - Men's Soccer
Michael Gino - Sr. - Men's Soccer
Jacob Liese - Jr. - Men's Soccer
Daniel Mehryari - Sr. - Men's Soccer
Leybin Velasquez - So. - Men's Soccer
Mackenzie Caterina - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Gianna Demers - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Molly Dowd - Jr. - Women's Soccer
Nicole Forero - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Courtney Nelson - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Celina Schenk - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Kristen Shine - Jr. - Women's Soccer
Kristina Sommer - Fr. - Women's Soccer
Brittney Starzee - Jr. - Women's Soccer
Katherine Del Valle - So. - Women's Tennis
Cameren Jackson - Jr. - Women's Tennis
Rosa Lettieri - So. - Women's Tennis
Jessica Lopipero - So. - Women's Tennis
Julia Marino - Sr. - Women's Tennis
Mia Murrell - Fr. - Women's Tennis
Susana Pariona - Fr. - Women's Tennis
Kayla Reidy - Sr. - Women's Tennis
Mikayla Dalton - Fr. - Women's Volleyball
Jenna Hayes - Fr. - Women's Volleyball
*****