Skyline Conference Announces Fall 2019 Academic Honor Roll

- FSC has 34 student-athletes named to Academic Honor Roll -

New York, N.Y. - Skyline Conference Commissioner, Linda Bruno has announced the Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 Fall sports season, which honors student-athletes in the conference with a 3.3 grade point average or better while competing in men's and women's cross country, men's golf, men's and women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball.

"The Skyline Conference's student-athletes continue to put in championship performances in their sports and their studies," said Bruno. "Congratulations to our honorees, who exemplify the core values of the NCAA Division III Philosophy Statement."

Farmingdale State had 34 student-athletes named to the Skyline Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll:

Joseph Galante - So. - Men's Cross Country

Nicholas Kasin - Fr. - Men's Cross Country

Jon Texidor - Men's Cross Country

Francesca Frasco - So. - Women's Cross Country

Erin Lettieri - Sr. - Women's Cross Country

Tiffany Paruolo - Fr. - Women's Cross Country

Jessica Wahlen - So. - Women's Cross Country

Hailey Walthers - Fr. - Women's Cross Country

Brian Crawford - Sr. - Men's Golf

Eli Leone-Formisano - So. - Men's Golf

Brayan Cruz - Sr. - Men's Soccer

Michael Gino - Sr. - Men's Soccer

Jacob Liese - Jr. - Men's Soccer

Daniel Mehryari - Sr. - Men's Soccer

Leybin Velasquez - So. - Men's Soccer

Mackenzie Caterina - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Gianna Demers - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Molly Dowd - Jr. - Women's Soccer

Nicole Forero - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Courtney Nelson - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Celina Schenk - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Kristen Shine - Jr. - Women's Soccer

Kristina Sommer - Fr. - Women's Soccer

Brittney Starzee - Jr. - Women's Soccer

Katherine Del Valle - So. - Women's Tennis

Cameren Jackson - Jr. - Women's Tennis

Rosa Lettieri - So. - Women's Tennis

Jessica Lopipero - So. - Women's Tennis

Julia Marino - Sr. - Women's Tennis

Mia Murrell - Fr. - Women's Tennis

Susana Pariona - Fr. - Women's Tennis

Kayla Reidy - Sr. - Women's Tennis

Mikayla Dalton - Fr. - Women's Volleyball

Jenna Hayes - Fr. - Women's Volleyball

*****