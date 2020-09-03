Women's Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Awards

Tempe, Ariz. - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the All-Academic Team Awards and Scholar-Athlete Awards for women's tennis.

In order to be named an ITA All-Academic Team, the program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above on a 4.00 scale for the academic year. To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, the individual must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale and been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.

The Farmingdale State women's tennis team held a 3.54 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year and received the All-Academic Team Award. Individually, Katherine Del Valle (Copiague, N.Y.), Nicole Ferguson (Shirley, N.Y.), Cameren Jackson (Copiague, N.Y.), Rosa Lettieri (West Islip, N.Y.), Jessica Lopipero (Bethpage, N.Y.), Julia Marino (Oyster Bay, N.Y.), Mia Murrell (Shirley, N.Y.), Susana Pariona (Massapequa, N.Y.) and Kayla Reidy (Sayville, N.Y.) were named Scholar-Athletes.

