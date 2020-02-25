Women Place Seventh; Men Take Ninth at NJAC Championships

Staten Island, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State indoor track teams competed at the NJAC Championships held at Ocean Breeze in Staten Island, N.Y. on Monday. The women placed seventh out of 10 teams with 23 points, while the men took ninth of 11 after recording 22 points.

The women were led by junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) who earned a runner-up finish out of 19 competitors in the weight throw. Her toss of 15.01m (49' 3") improved her #2 mark on the FSC All-Time List.

In the high jump, Kristina Gallo (West Islip, N.Y.) (1.41m / 4' 7.5") finished ninth and improved her #10 height on the FSC All-Time List.

The 4x200m relay team of Danielle Losquadro (Bethpage, N.Y.), Nazira Bah-Traore (Wheatley Heights, N.Y.), Teresa Gatti (Smithtown, N.Y.) and Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) placed fourth in 1:53.40 and are now ranked seventh all-time at Farmingdale State.

In the 4x400m relay, Bah-Traore, Gatti, Losquadro and Schenk again placed fourth (4:24.79) and sit in seventh on the FSC All-Time List.

The FSC 4x800m relay team of Tiffany Paruolo (Kings Park, N.Y.), Francesca Frasco (Shelter Island, N.Y.), Nicole Ferguson (Shirley, N.Y.) and Alycia Haynes (Adams Center, N.Y.) took fifth (ninth on All-Time List) in 10:54.33.

In the DMR, Ferguson, Frasco, Haynes and Paruolo placed fifth and are ranked fourth all-time at FSC with a time of 13:49.70.

For the men, senior Justin Percival (Melville, N.Y.) led the way with a third place finish in the 60m in 6.96. Percival also took fourth of 24 competitors in the 200m with a time of 22.97.

In the 60m hurdles, freshman Asiel King (Hempstead, N.Y.) finished in sixth place in 8.56. King is currently ranked fifth in the Nation for his 60m hurdles mark set on December 13th at the Wagner College Seahawk Shootout.

The 4x800m relay team of Evan McCrann (Lindenhurst, N.Y.), Connor McKeever (North Babylon, N.Y.), Dydro Prosper (Uniondale, N.Y.) and Sam Iglesias (Greenlawn, N.Y.) notched a fifth place finish with a time of 8:32.44.

In the weight throw, freshman Michael Faccio (Dix Hills, N.Y.) took 11th of 21 with a toss of 12.48m (40' 11.5").

Rowan claimed the team championship for the sixth consecutive year for the men, while the TCNJ women earned their third straight victory.

Later this week on Friday, the Rams return to Ocean Breeze for the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational.

Women's Final Results

1. TCNJ (253)

2. Rowan (206)

3. Stockton (96)

T4. Ramapo (47)

T4. Rutgers-Newark (47)

6. Montclair State (34)

7. Farmingdale State (23)

8. Rutgers-Camden (19)

9. NJCU (10)

10. St. Joseph's LI (5)

Men's Final Results

1.Rowan (219.5)

T2. Stockton (117.5)

T2. TCNJ (117.5)

4. Ramapo (90)

5. Rutgers-Newark (53.5)

6. Montclair State (51)

7. NJCU (28)

8. Penn State-Harrisburg (26)

9. Farmingdale State (22)

10. Rutgers-Camden (15)

11. St. Joseph's LI (1)

*****