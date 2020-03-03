NJAC Announces Women's Indoor Track & Field All-Conference Teams

Pitman, N.J. - The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced its women's indoor track & field all-conference teams on Tuesday, March 3rd. All NJAC special awards were determined by a vote of the league's head coaches, while the all-conference honors were based on performances at the 2019-20 NJAC Indoor Track & Field Championships which were conducted at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Complex in Staten Island on February 24th.

Junior Marina Magoulas (Central Islip, N.Y.) earned Second Team All-Conference honors in the weight throw. At the NJAC Championships, Magoulas threw a personal best 15.01m (49' 3") to record a runner-up finish out of 19 competitors in the event.

NJAC Major Award Winners

G. Larry James Most Outstanding Athlete: Samantha Gorman, TCNJ

Outstanding Track Athlete: Promise Fadahunsi, Rowan

Outstanding Field Athlete: Kassidy Mulryne, TCNJ

Rookie of the Year: Dominque Peters, Rowan

Coach of the Year: Justin Lindsey, TCNJ

COMPLETE NJAC RELEASE

*****